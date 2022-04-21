ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feral Pig Population In California Is Out Of Control

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUYrP_0fGGu7r400

Hundreds of thousands of feral pigs are wreaking havoc on the state of California. The animals are destroying native plants, spreading disease and threatening people.

Feral pigs have been identified in 56 of California's 58 counties and their existence is a major problem for farmers, homeowners, biologists, and government land managers. The pigs cause enormous ecological damage using their snouts and hooves to unearth dirt-dwelling insect larvae, eat acorns, invertebrates, eggs, small animals and plants. The feces of these large animals also poses a major threat as it can carry over 30 infectious diseases, including 20 that can be transmitted to humans, like leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis and tularemia.

A 2006 E.coli outbreak in spinach grown in Salina Valley, California was caused by swine, and water regulator and engineers worry that pigs could contaminate reservoirs and rivers as well.

Environmental agencies have dubbed feral pigs as the "most destructive," invasive species in the country. Over 6 million feral pigs are estimated to exist nationwide across 42 states, including Hawaii. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says they cause between $1.5 ad $2.5 billion dollars in damage to agriculture and property annually.

Adults pigs can grow as large as 500 pounds, 150 on the small side. Because of their size and their tendency to live in packs of 15-20 they have few natural predators, which means their numbers are growing exponentially.

Where They Came From.

The feral pigs causing such problems for the U.S. are not native to the continent, but are a byproduct of pigs brought by Spanish missionaries in the 1700s and wild boars brought to Monterey, California in the 1920s. This combination created what some biologist call "super pigs," incredibly smart, with an adaptable diet that allows them to occupy a number of environments, and the ability to rapidly reproduce. Females can become pregnant at 4 months old, and can deliver 4 litters per year of up 18 piglets per litter.

What Can Be Done.

Legislation has been introduced that will relax regulations for sport hunting of wild pigs . Some experts say there is evidence that this won't work, and that hunting actually promotes the spread of swine. There are also very few places where the public is allowed to hunt in the state of California.

In Santa Clara County, land managers have seen some success with reducing food sources by introducing worm-like creatures called predatory nematodes into the soil, which reduces the grubs that pigs like to eat. Unfortunately, this isn't feasible on a large scale since nematodes should not be allowed in residential areas.

In 2007 on Santa Cruz Island, National Park Service employees eradicated feral pigs by killing 5,036 of them.

A 33-mile fence was built around Pinnacles National Park in Northern California. It took almost two decades to construct, but after the fence was complete, park employees spent another two years trapping and hunting all of the pigs that lived inside it.

Photos: Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVGl3_0fGGu7r400
Photo: AFP

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Pigs#Insect
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

US wildlife group killed 200 animals per hour in last year for a total of 1.75m

Conservationists in the US are ringing the alarm on recent data released from the US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, which reported that it was responsible for killing, both intentionally and unintentionally, 1.75 million animals across the country in 2021.Wildlife Services – a division that defends the killings, which amounted to 200 deaths per hour last year, as being necessary for the protection of the agricultural sector in the US – oversees the federal wildlife-killing programme.Though the program, which recorded its deadliest years in 2008 and 2010 with 5 million animals slaughtered, is targeted to keep the population of invasive...
ANIMALS
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy