ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

See What Major Factor Is Affecting Arizona's Wildfires

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOJ7f_0fGGtMyV00
Photo: Getty Images

The effects of Arizona's wildfires are already being felt across the state. According to experts, climate change is a major factor.

12 News reported that the Tunnel Fire expanded on Tuesday, being driven by a Red Flag day with extremely high winds. According to fire officials, those winds tend to lessen during the evening hours as temperatures die down overnight. That wasn't the case for Tuesday night.

University of Arizona climatologist Mike Crimmins said, "They were not getting any recovery at night. So the fires were burning intensely through the dead of night."

According to a study published in February, temperatures are not decreasing the way they normally do during fire season. Due to that fact, the intensity of the fires continues to strengthen.

Additional research shows that fires are becoming more common across the Southwest as climate change becomes a prominent issue.

Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said, "They're wind-driven fires, they're in a specific fuel type."

Fire forecasters now have to deal with the changes in climate in predicting fire behavior. Crimmins said, "They have this sense of what does this ecosystem observe normally. What's the normal fire regime for right now in a stable climate?"

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fox40jackson.com

Arizona wildfire triples in size as thousands flee their homes

A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arizona
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

American Farmers May Face Billions in Losses Due to Dry Weather Conditions: Report

This year many farmers are fighting against dry weather. More than half of the United States has been affected by some level of drought. Even in places that are getting precipitation, it’s too wet and too cold to do much of anything. So, as the summer approaches and April continues to deliver strange weather to the states, folks should be ready for increasing prices, again.
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

NASA satellites reveal groundwater levels beneath the surface

Keeping tabs on groundwater is more important than ever. Most of the western United States is suffering the most extreme drought in 12 centuries. And climate change only promises to make things worse. Aquifers — porous underground rock or earth containing groundwater — can provide lifelines to farmers and cities....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
12 News

US 93 reopens near Wickenburg after wildfire forced closure

PHOENIX — US 93 has reopened after a 5-acre wildfire forced closures on Friday afternoon. Dubbed the Fig Springs Fire, the flames closed the highway in both directions between I-40 and State Route 71, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Officials said the fire is near the Santa...
WICKENBURG, AZ
AccuWeather

Extreme wildfire danger escalating across the western US

Numerous fires are already burning, some out of control, and weather conditions are making the fire danger much worse. As more than 500 firefighters battled massive flames across the Southwest, helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water for the first time on Thursday. Over the past week, at least half of a dozen wildfires raced across Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the spring winds combined with little precipitation and warm weather would only help fuel the fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
498
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy