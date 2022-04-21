ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Council Takes First Vote on 60-Day Rent Freeze

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA -- The city of Tampa is one step closer to a 60-day rent freeze.

Tampa City Council has passed the first reading of an ordinance to require notice before raising the price on a lease. Councilman Guido Maniscalco is a renter, and says he understands people's concerns. "I'm a renter... we're up for renewal in June. I don't know what our rent is going up to... it could go up to 400, 600 dollars a month."

The measure also includes a 30-day notice requirement on month-to-month rentals. Russ Webb, executive director of the Bay Area Apartment Association, called that impractical, saying that it would have the unintended consequence of making it almost impossible for tenants to give notice in the same month, putting them on the hook for another month's rent.

Tenants groups had asked for a 90-day notice, and the original proposal called for as much as six months notice, but council and the landlords' association say those timelines would violate state law. A final vote on the ordinance is expected May 19th.

Photo: Canva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8se0_0fGGtGg900

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg to make ‘bold’ zoning changes

In an emphatic show of solidarity, the St. Petersburg City Council, business leaders and residents all unanimously expressed their support for changing zoning laws and land development regulations along the city’s SunRunner route. During Thursday’s meeting, members of the city council heard a resolution to accept the results of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County’s housing program finds challenges, successes

St. Petersburg is not alone in its fight to address the affordable housing crisis – as Pinellas County has committed $25.5 million in funding through its Penny IV Affordable Housing program for nine current projects, seven within the city. The Board of County Commissioners evaluated the Penny IV Affordable...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Freeze#Tampa City Council
Bay News 9

Struggling to keep a home amid Tampa's rent hikes

TAMPA, Fla. — This time last year, some Tampa tenants were paying around 26% less than the average cost of today's rent. In an attempt to curb sudden rent hikes, the Tampa City Council will discuss an ordinance aimed as an attempt to strike balance between increasing rent for tenants and landlords who are increasing prices.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida math book ban miscalculates | Editorial

With great fanfare and very little evidence, the Florida Department of Education banned more than 50 new math textbooks for containing "indoctrinating information" on "prohibited topics." Specific examples of offensive material are still hard to come by, which should anger parents who want better schools, not more crass politics. Where are the examples of "indoctrination," "prohibited topics" and "divisive concepts" that threaten public schools in Florida and have so rattled Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran?  ...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy