Dallas, TX

Texas Woman Drops Jerry Jones Paternity Lawsuit, Seeks DNA Test Instead

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The 25-year-old woman who alleged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped her lawsuit. She's not abandoning the case, though.

Alexandra Davis ' lawyers filed court documents Wednesday asking the judge to drop the lawsuit, according to Yahoo! Sports . She wants to continue to legally prove that Jones is her father, however, and plans to do so using DNA testing.

"Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing. She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father," one of Davis' lawyers, Jay Gray , told the Dallas Morning News .

The lawsuit, originally filed on March 3, was filed to prove that Davis "is not legally bound by a settlement reached by her mother and Jones, which states that Jones would financially support both mother and child as long as Jones was never publicly identified as the father," according to Yahoo! Sports . Davis isn't seeking money in this lawsuit and only wants to have Jones named on her birth certificate, said another of Davis' attorneys, Andrew A. Bergman .

The lawsuit alleged that the 25-year-old woman's mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis , and Jones conceived her in the mid-1990s. ESPN 's Don Van Natta Jr. reported Spencer Davis and Jones met in 1995 while she was a ticket agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

Jones and Spencer Davis reached a settlement where he would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly reveal he was the father, the lawsuit states. The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Spencer Davis. Alexandra Davis receives "certain monthly, annual and special funding" from the trust until she turned 21 years old.

