ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Woman Drops Jerry Jones Paternity Lawsuit, Seeks DNA Test Instead

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtOt8_0fGGpOsn00
Photo: Getty Images

The 25-year-old woman who alleged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped her lawsuit. She's not abandoning the case, though.

Alexandra Davis ' lawyers filed court documents Wednesday asking the judge to drop the lawsuit, according to Yahoo! Sports . She wants to continue to legally prove that Jones is her father, however, and plans to do so using DNA testing.

"Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing. She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father," one of Davis' lawyers, Jay Gray , told the Dallas Morning News .

The lawsuit, originally filed on March 3, was filed to prove that Davis "is not legally bound by a settlement reached by her mother and Jones, which states that Jones would financially support both mother and child as long as Jones was never publicly identified as the father," according to Yahoo! Sports . Davis isn't seeking money in this lawsuit and only wants to have Jones named on her birth certificate, said another of Davis' attorneys, Andrew A. Bergman .

The lawsuit alleged that the 25-year-old woman's mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis , and Jones conceived her in the mid-1990s. ESPN 's Don Van Natta Jr. reported Spencer Davis and Jones met in 1995 while she was a ticket agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

Jones and Spencer Davis reached a settlement where he would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly reveal he was the father, the lawsuit states. The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Spencer Davis. Alexandra Davis receives "certain monthly, annual and special funding" from the trust until she turned 21 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death

Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Spencer Davis
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
SUPERIOR, CO
The Associated Press

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Cowboys#Paternity#Attorneys#American Football#Yahoo#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy