The Arizona Cardinals made it clear this week that they have no interest in trading Kyler Murray. Even if they wanted to, moving the star quarterback might not be that simple. Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has been openly seeking a new deal this offseason, which has led to tension between him and the team. Unlike some other star players around the league, he has not asked for a trade. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculates that there would not be many takers, anyway.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO