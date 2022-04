It's sat falling apart for at least seven years. It was once a thriving motel that also housed one of the Capital Region's favorite restaurants, Otis and Oliver's. The abandoned Cocca's Inn & Suites on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham is boarded up in some spots, and other parts of the building are simply falling apart, leaving the structure in a condition that can only be described as decrepit.

LATHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO