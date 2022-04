Check out the rare photos, the behind-the-scenes of Angelina Jolie in the making of "Salt" in Albany NY below!!. A few months ago, we took you back to the filming of Salt in the Capital Region in May of 2009 - hard to believe that next month it will be 13 years since the Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, along with a stunt double, shot that infamous high-speed chase on portions of 787 in Albany.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO