Shake It Off! Taylor Swift Is a Natural Beauty: See Photos of the Singer With No Makeup

 3 days ago

Pop sensation and worldwide star Taylor Swift doesn’t need glam to show off her true beauty. While the Pennsylvania native typically appears at red carpet events with some va-va-voom looks, she still isn’t afraid to share photos of herself with no makeup from time to time.

Whether it’s a selfie with her beloved cats or a simple photo with a pal, the “Lover” artist embraces her beauty by going au-naturel.

However, Taylor has also been outspoken over stressful beauty standards that women face. In her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana , the “Love Story” singer described dealing with the pressure in one scene.

“I don’t think you know you’re doing that when you’re doing it gradually,” she said in the moment. “There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting. Because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, then your stomach isn’t flat enough.”

Even though Taylor eventually found a way to focus on her self-perception, she still noted in the film that the body image expectations are “f–king impossible.”

She also revealed her previous struggle with eating habits whenever she noticed an online image of herself that she didn’t like.

“I tend to get triggered by something, whether it’s a picture of me where I feel like my tummy looked too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant or something," she added. "And that will trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating.”

In an interview with Variety , the Grammy Award winner opened up further about how difficult it was to share this personal information on camera.

“I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years,” she said in January 2020. “I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience.”

She then recalled an incident from her teenage years in further detail when she came across a headline that read “Pregnant at 18?” with a picture of her on the cover.

“And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat,” she added. “So, I just registered that as a punishment.”

Taylor also remembered how she was praised for her slim figure, which she took as a "pat on the head."

“And then I’d walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say, ‘Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually, we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!’ And I looked at that as a pat on the head. You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body.”

Despite the difficulties she faced with self-esteem and physical appearance, Taylor is an icon of true beauty on the inside and out.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Taylor Swift with no makeup!

