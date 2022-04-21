ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Clifton Powell Jr.? Get to Know Sasha Obama’s Boyfriend’s Job, Family and More

Former First Daughter Sasha Obama has found a handsome new boyfriend . The University of Southern California student is reportedly dating Clifton "Cliff" Powell Jr. Photos have emerged of the pair together, as former First Lady Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres on April 20 about daughters Sasha and her older sister Malia , "They have boyfriends and real lives." Get to know Cliff, here.

Cliff is a Los Angeles Native

He was raised in the upscale Ladera Heights neighborhood, along with his older sister Maya. Cliff attended private high school at Village Christian School in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. The annual tuition to attend the school today is $28,340 for freshman through senior years.

Cheers! See Which Celebrity Couples Got Engaged in 2022 So Far

Cliff Played College Basketball

At 6'5'' tall, he landed a full four-year basketball scholarship at the University of California Santa Barbara. But he left college to pursue a career in Hollywood. According to his online bio , after departing UCSB, Clifton "Made his leap into the narrative writing world, which led him to a writing assistant job for scripted television and ultimately leading Cliff to a development deal of his own in the TV space."

Cliff is a Commercial Director

His online bio states, "Along with writing scripts, he exercises his creative muscles from behind the camera. Finding an extended passion in directing and visual story telling. He continued to work at the craft of directing and was quickly thrown into the fire, which forced him to adjust and learn fast. And he did and continues to learn something new every production he takes on."

Former First Daughters! Get to Know Barack and Michelle Obama’s 2 Kids, Malia and Sasha

Cliff Has High-Profile Clientele

He's worked on projects for Nike, Peloton, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and both the NFL and NBA.

Cliff's Dad is a Veteran Hollywood Actor

His father, Clifton Powell Sr ., has long and impressive acting career dating back to 1981. He was featured in Jamie Foxx ' film Ray , and has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent , Murder She Wrote , Army Wives , Hawaii Five-O and Chase Street . According to his IMDB.com page, Clifton currently has 10 project that are already in post-production, 4 in pre-production and two more roles announced. No wonder Cliff is so driven towards success, as his dad is such a great role model!

