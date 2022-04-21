ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

It Pays to Be Fabulous! Here Are Some of the Most Expensive Dresses on ‘The Bachelorette’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Put it on the tab! Throughout the seasons, the gowns worn on The Bachelorette have evolved from simple and classic into couture galore. As the show has become more popular, the wardrobe budget has increased for the Bachelorette leads.

Gowns For Days! Take a Look at The Best 'Bachelorette' Looks From Every Season

Cary Fetman , the stylish who helps the Bachelor and Bachelorettes pick their season’s looks, deserves a round of applause for styling these beauties in the most breathtaking gowns. During a January 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly , the fashion guru revealed that Rachel Lindsay ’s finale dress was worth a whopping $40,000.

“During Rachel’s finale, she was looking stunning,” Cary said as he reflected on season 13 of The Bachelorette . “She was wearing a $40,000 dress, feeling gorgeous, and all of a sudden [there was] a windstorm at that last second. It was insane.”

The Most Gorgeous 'Bachelorette' Finale Dresses Through the Years

Back in 2012, Cary revealed that season 8 Bachelorette lead, Emily Maynard , had the highest wardrobe budget during the history of the show, coming in at $350,000. “(The wardrobe budget) was bigger than any previous season – and we still went over,” she exclusively told In Touch in 2012.

The most luxurious looks she wore were a shimmery nude Randi Rahm gown that cost $40,000 and $1,045 Christian Louboutin Straratata heels.

When seeing the most expensive dresses in The Bachelorette history, one name pops up almost every time: Randi Rahm. She has designed at least one gown for all of the former Bachelorettes , and they come with a hefty price tag, like the gown mentioned above.

The Best Bachelorettes of All Time

“Each season you all say to me, 'I'm not wearing sequins, I'm not wearing that,' Cary revealed in a May 2020 podcast episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” “Then, all of a sudden, I look at the top 15 dresses you've chosen, and they all seem to be Randi Rahm or something glitzy.”

Becca Kufrin was one of the Bachelorette’s who was initially anti-sequins during season 14 because she didn’t want to be “that girl.” However, once the shimmery options were given to her, she fell in love.

She kicked off her season wearing a Randi Rahm sequin halter off-white dress that cost a pretty penny. Becca’s premiere dress cost $22,000, and she later wore a Tom Ford sequin l tulle gown that cost $6,000.

Keep reading to see some of the most expensive gowns in ‘Bachelorette’ history!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Becca Kufrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequin Dresses#The Bachelorette#Entertainment Weekly#Christian
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy