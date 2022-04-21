Beatles tribute band returns to LTC

1964 will return to LTC May 5. Contibuted photo

The Lincoln Trail College Foundation is welcoming back one of its most popular bands for its 51st concert.

Eleven years ago, Beatles tribute band 1964 played a sold-out Zwermann Arts Center Theater on the LTC campus. On May 5, the group Rolling Stone calls “The best Beatles tribute band on Earth” returns to Robinson for one performance.

“It’s a great show,” Foundation Executive Director Rod Harmon said. “They’re called the greatest Beatles tribute band and I agree.”

Harmon first saw 1964 perform at Beef and Boards in Indianapolis years ago. “I was taken aback by how good they were,” he said.

For more than 30 years, 1964 has focused on the early days of the Fab Four’s international super-stardom, the days when they actually played before live audiences.

The tribute band performed one of the earliest shows in the LTC Foundation’s long-running concert series, following the New Christy Minstrels and John Denver tribute band “Friends with You.”

Tickets sold out quickly then and Harmon expects they will do so again this time around.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are available by calling the foundation office at 618-544-2373 or online at www.showtix4u.com.

Proceeds go to support the collge.

The foundation plans three more shows this year.

“Garth Guy,” a tribute to Garth Brooks, is Aug. 4; “Groovin’ on Tour,” a celebration of the Woodstock era, is Sept. 22; and a return engagement by Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges is Dec. 1.

Harmon said the foundation is already making plans for the 2023 season. Both an Elvis tribute and a Kenny Rogers tribute are under consideration.