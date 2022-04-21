ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police release new image of Home Depot arson suspect

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - Detectives investigating an arson fire that wiped out a San Jose Home Depot on Thursday urged more witnesses to come forward. Investigators with the San Jose Police Department are searching for more witnesses who saw Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue at the store before or after the blaze erupted...

www.ktvu.com

