This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Now that the tax filing deadline has passed, you can look forward to receiving your tax refund if you filed on time. If you filed a paper tax return and didn't set up direct deposit, you can expect your check to arrive in the mail. But when exactly will it arrive?

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO