Laramie, WY

Laramie grew on me and I’m glad it did

By Carissa Mosness
Branding Iron Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first moved to Laramie, I thought this town sucked. It was small, windy, and had maybe five good, affordable restaurants. I was from Fort Collins, and I was used to millions of different food options and places to go, and I didn’t see myself ever living in a small...

www.uwbrandingiron.com

Comments / 0

