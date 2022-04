GLENDALE LIBRARY ARTS & CULTURE OFFERS CALIFORNIA STATE LIBRARY PARKS PASSES FOR FREE VEHICLE DAY USE ENTRY AT OVER 200 PARTICIPATING STATE PARKS UNITS

State parks offering new tour entitled ‘The Julie Morgan Tour’ as part of reopening celebration. — California State Parks has announced plans to reopen Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument (Hearst Castle). The world-renowned house museum will reopen to the public on May 11, after being closed for two years following the COVID-19 pandemic and severe rainstorms that damaged the access road to the castle in early 2021.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO