Popular Downtown Patisserie Opening Outpost at 70th & Broadway

By Bobby Panza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatisserie Chanson — which “specializes in the art of dessert making” — is planning its third location at 2040 Broadway on the corner of West 70th Street, a brand representative confirmed with ILTUWS. The new shop is expected to open in September. The last tenant at this space was a T-Mobile...

