AUSTIN, Texas — A 96-year-old Austin burger joint could shut down or be forced to move due to Austin's Project Connect. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin-American Statesman, the current design for the massive transit project has the Orange Line of the new light rail system running straight through the land Dirty Martin's sits on. That's on Guadalupe Street near the University of Texas campus.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO