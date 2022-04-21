Rodney Atkins announced as new April 23 headliner for Georgetown's Red Poppy Festival

No one else could have done this. No one else in Austin, at least, and likely no one else in Texas: supercharging the verdant acres of Zilker Botanical Garden for six nights with more than 100 fantastical works of neon art, works of technical and artistic creativity so huge (some of them) and so extraordinary (all of them) that the familiar place is transformed into a wonderland of illuminated, frequently kinetic, often interactive glass and gas and steel and wow.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO