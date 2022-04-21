ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

10 Minnesota Kohl's stores to get Sephora 'shop-in-shops' this year

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xhw1b_0fGGB5hB00
Adam Uren

The Kohl's store in Baxter will next week become the first of 10 more Kohl's locations in Minnesota to get its own Sephora "shop in shop" experience in 2022.

The chain retailer announced that the 2,500-square-foot "fully immersive beauty experience" that "mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora" opens at the Baxter store, located at 7565 Excelsior Rd., next Friday, April 29.

Seven Minnesota Kohl's stores already welcomed Sephora at Kohl's shops last year, and 10 Minnesota stores will be among 400 nationwide that will get their own showcases for the French personal care and beauty retailer this year.

The 10 Kohl's stores in Minnesota that will get Sephora locations this year are:

  • Baxter
  • 10311 Baltimore St. NE., Blaine
  • Southtown Mall, Bloomington
  • 1350 Town Center Dr., Eagan
  • Shops at Knollwood, St. Louis Park
  • 8080 Wedgewood Lane N., Maple Grove
  • 5805 Krueger Ln., Oak Park Heights
  • 21985 Diamond Lake Rd., Rogers
  • Rosedale Center, Roseville
  • 145 2nd St. S., Waite Park

When completed, 17 out of Minnesota's 28 Kohl's stores will have Sephora experiences. Kohl's stores that already have them include those in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Duluth, Mankato, Coon Rapids, Rochester, and Woodbury.

More are expected to be added next year, with the 2022 additions bringing the Sephora at Kohl's number to 600 nationally, with the company hoping to have 850 by the end of 2023.

Shoppers at stores with a Sephora presence can expect "a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection," with brands including Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa to be added this spring.

Target is among the retailers to have also experimented with "shop-in-shop" concepts in recent years, adding displays from the likes of The Disney Store and Apple in some locations.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Get an Extra 40% Off Clearance Items at Nordstrom Rack

Starting today, Nordstrom Rack is running a deal for an extra 40% off select items through April 16 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET). This offer is only good on clothing and items tagged in red; all items purchased are final sale. You can shop for apparel online and in-store....
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Woodbury, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Baxter, MN
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Nordstrom’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Ideas—But These Are The 10 Best

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more stressful than getting halfway through April and realizing you only have a few more weeks to get your mom the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. It’s not like she’s the one putting pressure on you, but when you’ve got somebody in your life who’s given you so much, finding something worthy for them is never not a task and a half. Luckily, stores have started crafting their own Mother’s Day...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
CNET

Early Way Day Deals: Discounts on Wayfair Decor, Bedding and More

If your spring cleaning has snowballed into spring redecorating, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Next week is Wayfair's massive two-day "Way Day" sale, and leading up to it, Wayfair is offering great deals on home goods, including bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more. You can save hundreds of dollars, with some items discounted by as much as 78%. These deals will be available until April 28, the final day of the Way Day sale.
SHOPPING
WGN TV

13 most popular Korres products on Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Korres products are the most highly rated on Sephora?. Some of the most popular skin care products combine natural ingredients with science-backed formulations. Korres is a skin care company that gets its inspiration from ancient Greek homeopathic remedies, using plants, herbs and other extracts found in the Mediterranean country. But Korres also tests their ingredients in a lab, using scientific research to improve their work.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Look And Feel#French#Rogers Rosedale Center
Harper's Bazaar

Farfetch dives into beauty – here’s what to shop first

Make way for beauty’s new luxury destination on Farfetch with the retailer’s forward-thinking collections of skincare, make-up, hair, fragrance, bath, body, and wellbeing all launching today. Over 100 brands – from the global to indie – have joined the platform, where shoppers can also experience innovative try-on technology...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
TODAY.com

Amazon just dropped so many beauty deals — here are 17 worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

12 Amazon Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Shoppers Are Giving High Praise This Spring

There's just something about the first warm days of spring that gives me a serotonin boost. Especially after a long, cold winter in the midst of a pandemic, sunny weather is just the thing I need. And, of course, there's no better way to celebrate the spirit of spring than with a little shopping. Luckily, Amazon curated a list of shoppers' current fashion, beauty, and home faves, and I found 12 incredible pieces for under $40.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Kate Somerville, NuFace, NARS and More

Spring always brings an exciting opportunity to hit refresh, and for many that means a new beauty regimen to effortlessly transition with the seasons. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, the best spring beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the best beauty deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

Amazon's 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

Spring means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon is packed with deals on beauty products to help restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. And if you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments — all for under $35.
MAKEUP
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy