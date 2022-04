Leadership Texarkana will have its 'Lunch With Leaders' on April 19 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. The lunch is about taking Texarkana to the next level. Featured speakers include Mike Preston the Secretary of Commerce for the State of Arkansas, and Rob Sitterley the President and CEO of Ar-Tx REDI. There will also be an awards ceremony at the lunch for Idalee Raffaelli Hawkins for leader of the year and 2022 Wilbur Award Honors.

