SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thanks to Kole Calhoun lining a two-out RBI double to score Adolis García in the 9th, and García making a diving catch in the bottom of the inning, the Texas Rangers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 Thursday night.Texas snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Mariners by taking advantage of some sloppy defense by Seattle and getting Calhoun's key hit."We've got good veteran leadership in here. We've got talented young guys. We got guys that are hungry to go out there and play and prove who...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO