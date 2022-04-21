ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Career and Professional Development Center is committed to helping you find...

hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
DELCO.Today

How to Make a Mid-Life Career Change

It’s usually thought by the time you reach your 40s, that you are already entrenched in whatever career will carry you into retirement. However, that’s certainly not the case for everyone, some of whom are looking to change careers. But that prospect can be daunting, almost feeling like going back to square one. This leads many to feel they are too old to think about such a move, but that is not necessarily true.
hackernoon.com

How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
