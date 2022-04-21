ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Stifling KD and Embiid’s Raptors Revenge, Plus Deebo’s Value, NFL Draft Rumors, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

By Ryen Russillo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussillo shares his thoughts on the Celtics’ defensive prowess in their Game 2 win vs. the Nets, Joel Embiid and the...

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Boston, MA
Ryen Russillo
Charles Leclerc
Joel Embiid
No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
Boston Celtics Could Get Huge Boost In Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics already have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s without Robert Williams. The talented big man has been out since late March due to a torn meniscus. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Williams’ status for...
Magic Johnson Reveals Sixers’ X-Factor For Title Run

NBA legend Magic Johnson knows better than almost anyone what it takes to win an NBA title, and he recently revealed a surprising X-factor for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers acquired superstar James Harden in the middle of the season and instantly joined the ranks of the league’s top contenders. Pairing Harden with Embiid, the 76ers have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NBA.
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA world reacts to Joel Embiid injury update

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in a first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors where they will look to close out the series on Monday. They will do so without their star player Joel Embiid at 100 percent. Embiid injured his right thumb in their Game 3 matchup, but has not yet been taken off the court due to his injury.
Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
