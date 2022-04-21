This Is The Most Common Dream For San Diego Residents

Photo: Getty Images

A recent study has found the most common dream in every city. If you've ever woken up from a particularly vivid dream and asked Google what it could mean, you're likely part of the study.

MyVision.org analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms relating to dreaming over the past 24 months to determine what residents in each state dream about the most. "Dreams are truly a personal and unique experience, but that doesn’t mean certain themes can’t be shared by the masses," explains the website. "Perhaps recent statewide events are influencing people’s subconscious, or maybe there’s just something in the water. Whatever the explanation, there are certain regional trends when it comes to dreams."

So what is the most common dream for people living in San Diego? According to the study, it's eating , which is pretty odd when compared to the more emotionally charged dreams people in other cities, and even San Diego's home state, are having.

In California , the most common dream is about a love interest or crush , which was the fourth most common dream in the U.S. Here are the top 10 dreams in the country: