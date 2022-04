It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winners, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The American duo split the top-prize of $2,398,700 ($1,199,350 each) after they cruised to the first wire-to-wire win in the history of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, beating Billy Horschel and Sam Burns by two shots at TPC Louisiana. Horschel and Burns will take home $489,700 for their efforts, with the third-place team of Sam Ryder and Doc Redman earning $320,588.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO