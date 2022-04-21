New 'adventure kits' invite Buckham Library patrons to try a new hobby

Want to learn how to do magic, play disc golf or try another new hobby? Visit the Buckham Memorial Library.

The library now has “adventure kits” with activities that patrons may check out.

Each kit contains a game, outdoor activity, craft or other project. Patrons can take a kit home for up to three weeks.

The kits were inspired by a ukulele borrowing program the library started a few years ago after receiving a donation of the instruments, said Public Services Librarian Allyn McColley. The popularity of the ukuleles got library staff thinking about other items, beyond its over 80,000 books, they could lend out.

They put together a collection of “starter kits,” McColley said, with supplies and a book or other instructional materials to help patrons try out a new activity.

“They’re simple items to get people started,” McColley said. “Come in and try a new adventure.”

Patrons can check out kits to learn how to knit or read tarot cards, to play bocce ball or Dungeons and Dragons, or to go rock-collecting or bird-watching, to name a few.

The largest new object that can be checked out is a 3D printer. Patrons can learn how to program the machine to print objects out of a thermoplastic filament.

Most kits come with all the needed supplies. Patrons who want to print multiple 3D objects will need to buy more filament, those who want to make several scrapbook pages after checking out a Cricut cutter will need to get their own paper, and knitters who want to make more than a potholder will need to buy more yarn.

A display at the library shows which kits are available for checkout and staff retrieve kits for patrons upon request.

Prospective users also check the library’s online catalog before they go to see what kits are currently available and when kits that are checked out are due to be returned. Search for “Faribault Adventure Kits” at https://selco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/far.

The library is gradually adding more kits to its collection. Patrons are welcome to suggest new kits they’d like to see next, McColley said.