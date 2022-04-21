ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Barry County Sheriff’s office seek those wanted on warrants

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
April 20, 2022, most wanted Barry County, Mo.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Sheriff’s office each Wednesday in Barry County issue two individuals as wanted in their jurisdiction. They ask the public to assist with information on their whereabouts.

April 20, 2022, two men are wanted on unrelated cases and unrelated charges.

NATHANIEL PAULO

  • FTA (Failure to Appear)
  • Felony Assault (2X)
  • PCS (Possession of Controlled Substance)
  • PCS Inside Jail/Detention (2X)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • CAPIAS – no bond

TROY BIRKES

  • Probation Violation
  • Stealing Motor Vehicle
  • CAPIAS – no bond

Sheriff Danny Boyd states, “If you know the whereabouts of these wanted subjects please contact dispatch at 417-847-3121 or our office at 417-847-6556. You can remain anonymous.”

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
