ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Elmira has been cutting down trees in Woodlawn Cemetery and the Mark Twain Golf Course.T. The city is saying that the trees pose a hazard for visitors and for the graves in the cemetery. The city also says that while the trees may look healthy on the outside, many of them are in a state of rotting.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO