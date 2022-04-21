Increased Law Enforcement on Interstate 24 and at Roads Leading to I-24 in Rutherford County - Including Eagleville, Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne
Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force officers will concentrate on reducing deaths and serious injuries Friday (April 22, 2022) with officers in every county throughout Tennessee on Interstate 24. Operation Impact 24 will run from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday from the Kentucky to Georgia line. Tennessee Highway Trooper...www.wgnsradio.com
