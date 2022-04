Nominations are now being accepted for the 39th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Texas. The Volunteer Awards are administered by OneStar Foundation, it's an opportunity for the State of Texas to honor the service and volunteerism of individual Texans along with organizations that make a significant impact in communities across Texas. Who do you know that volunteers to help people in your community? I can think of several here in Texarkana. Now is the time to get them some recognition.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO