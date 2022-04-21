ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Desean Jackson interested in playing for Packers in 2022

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
A chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be enough to convince veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson to return to the NFL for the 2022 season.

Jackson, who has played 14 seasons, told Ashley Nicole Moss of SINow.com he is considering retirement but that the Packers are one of the teams with the kind of situation that could lure him back to play in 2022. He also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

What would it take him to play next season?

“If the right situation called,” Jackson told Moss.

He said he wants to play with “a great quarterback, not a good quarterback.”

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, fits the bill.

The obvious caveat here: a signing takes two to tango, and there’s no indication that the Packers are interested in adding Jackson, who is 35 years old and coming off a season with only 20 catches over 16 games.

Jackson called himself “one of the best deep threats ever.”

It’s worth noting that Jackson played for Sean McVay in a similar offensive system in Los Angeles and then played for new Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas to end last season.

In his prime, Jackson was a dangerous playmaker with game-changing vertical speed and ability. His career average per catch is 17.6 yards. He also has five seasons with over 1,000 yards and two more over 900.

Last season, Jackson caught eight passes for the Rams (seven games) and 12 for the Raiders (nine games) and averaged 22.4 yards per catch. He produced six catches of at least 20 yards, including touchdowns of 75 yards (from Matthew Stafford) and 56 yards (from Derek Carr).

While a signing is probably unlikely, it’s possible the Packers could gain some interest in Jackson if the team is unable to find a viable deep threat during the draft.

da chairs
3d ago

He and Aaron were teammates at cal, why not, he’s fast and has a good relationship with Rodgers… do it

