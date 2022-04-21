ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hook & Reel has an official opening date

wichitabyeb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have some more information to share on Hook & Real Cajun Seafood & Bar. The new restaurant at 353 S. Rock Road in the former Logan’s Roadhouse space has an opening date. Mark your calendars for Monday, May 2nd. It looks like...

www.wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Eagle

A Wichita taco and burrito restaurant has suddenly closed after a year in business

A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Chalet building in northeast Wichita, vacant 4 years, is getting a new restaurant tenant

The northeast Wichita building best known as the longtime home of The Chalet is about to get a new tenant. The building at 3030 N. Penstemon has been vacant since 2018, when a reboot of the original bar by partners Hussein Alkasasy, Raed Mansour and Ehab Mansour, closed after five months. (The trio also ran the just-closed Heroes Sports Bar and 6 Degrees.)
WICHITA, KS
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why is the Arkansas River so low?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have been near the river in downtown Wichita lately, you’ve probably noticed that the water level is extremely low. In some places, you might even be able to walk across without getting wet. Of course, we do not recommend you try that. Now one thing is for certain, the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 pets die in morning fire in Goddard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two pets died in a fire Thursday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Fire Department. Crews from SCFD and the Wichita Fire Department were called to the house fire at 18001 W. US 54 around 5:14 a.m. They arrived to find heavy fire showing from the garage of the home. Firefighters knocked down the main body of fire from outside the house before working on the interior of the structure.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

1st phase of Aggieville Vision to close part of N. Manhattan Ave. on Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the Aggieville Vision project will start with the closure of North Manhattan Ave. between Fremont and Moro St. on Monday. The City of Manhattan says construction is set to start on Monday, April 25, on N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville. The road will be closed from Fremont to Moro St. through the fall of 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Taste of Hutchinson, The Men Cook is back June 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Salthawk Community Support is bringing back the Taste of Hutchinson, The Men Cook event. The event is to benefit students at Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School 8. This year's event is set for Saturday June 4th at 6:30 p.m. at the farmers market pavilion at 115 W. 2nd.
HUTCHINSON, KS
People

WATCH: Kansas Mom Wins HGTV Dream Home 2022: 'How in the World?!'

HGTV designer and host Brian Patrick Flynn and his crew traveled to Overland Park, Kansas, to give business owner Karey Wolstenholm the surprise of her life. Wolstenholm's two sisters even got in on the fun, helping Flynn plan the ambush at a local restaurant where they're regulars. Flynn and his film crew pretended to be working on a food show at the hangout before walking up to their table and delivering the big news to Wolstenholm's immediate shock and excitement.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

