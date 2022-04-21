Moku Roots’ Earth Day dinner fundraiser

Spam Jam officially kicks off on Friday, April 22. We have been getting previews all week long from some of the participating restaurants, and today we are heading to Giovani Pastrami, which is serving up two special dishes . John went in the kitchen to learn how to cook up their featured Spam Katsu Loco Moco, Teri Miso Spam Katsu Sandwich. Toby Tomaye, Waikiki Spam Jam Marketing Director, and Marissa Komomua, Giovani Pastrami bartender, joined us with all the details.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO