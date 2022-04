On Thursday night, CBS's hit freshman sitcom Ghosts will air its first season finale and having already watched it to the maximum amount allowed before binging the series all over again on Paramount+, it's exciting to say the single-camera sitcom delivered an immaculate first year. Having earned a 95% percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes too, the CBS ensemble series from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman is also one of the absolute best network television has had in years — and that's saying a lot considering the past buzz around multi-camera favorites like The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO