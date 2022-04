Indiana recently had a surplus in its budget. Residents are getting a nice windfall as a result of that extra money. Many Americans are struggling with higher living costs these days. Inflation has driven the cost of everyday goods up, and the Ukraine conflict has caused gas prices in particular to soar. That's caused a strain on a lot of people's budgets -- particularly those without money in a savings account to fall back on.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO