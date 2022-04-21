ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish high school 2022 graduation schedule

By Staff reports
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiSD4_0fGFY9Bl00

Bossier Parish Schools have announced their high school graduation schedule for the Class of 2022. All graduation ceremonies will be held at the school's home stadium.

Benton High School

6 p.m.

6136 Hwy. 3, Benton

Bossier High School

Tuesday, May 10

7 p.m.

777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City

Butler, BES HiSet

Thursday, May 12

6 p.m.

541 Detroit Street, Bossier City

Parkway High School

Thursday, May 12

7 p.m.

4301 Panther Drive, Bossier City

Haughton High School

Friday, May 13

7 p.m.

210 E. McKinley Drive, Haughton

Plain Dealing High School

Saturday, May 14

10 a.m.

300 East Vance Street, Plain Dealing

Airline High School

Saturday, May 14

7 p.m.

2801 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Internships:Want to intern for the city of Shreveport this summer? Here's how you can apply

Athletics:Top performers in spring sports in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the week of April 11

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. Adam Baker, father of TeenQuest graduate Valerie Gibbs-Baker, applauds his daughter as she finishes her speech during the TeenQuest graduation ceremony at Grand Blanc High School Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
KSLA

Parents react to 4-day school week

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials say the baby is okay. She has been reunited with her parents. Leaders say the four-day tournament could bring in $25 million over the next decade. Do you support a 4-day school week?
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Bossier Parish, LA
City
Haughton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Education
City
Bossier City, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Education
KPEL 96.5

Bus Carrying Acadiana High Softball Team Involved in Crash

Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge involving a school bus from Lafayette Parish. According to Louisiana DOTD's Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter feed, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near the I-10/I-110 split. That crash, according to parents who posted about it on Facebook, involved the bus carrying the Acadiana High School softball team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Caddo School Threats Linked to Large-Scale National Hoax

Calls made about suspicious package threats at Northwood High School and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in Caddo Parish have been determined to be linked to dozens of other similar calls at schools across the nation. On Thursday, April 21, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about a call received...
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haughton High School#Internships#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#Bossier Parish Schools
KTBS

Bomb threats at Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto authorities are investigating at bomb threats at schools Thursday morning. Sheriff’s deputies say threats were called into Northwood High School in Caddo Parish and Benton High School in Bossier Parish. Deputies have searched the two schools and found no explosive devices. Both...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LHSAA softball playoffs: second round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off Wednesday with 22 local teams aiming to get to the quarterfinal round. Schools are just two wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. No. 1 seeded Iowa defeated Pine Prairie 10-0 off 11 hits and behind the strong right arm of Arlee Darbonne who tossed a no hitter in the win. Down in the class 2A ranks the No. 6 DeQuincy came back after being down 4-0 early and rallied back to beat Pine in walk-off fashion 7-6.
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KSLA

State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest starts next Thursday

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials say the baby is okay. She has been reunited with her parents. Officials with each school district said the vast majority of those surveyed about the four-day school week gave a positive response.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport police closing most murder cases this year

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There have been 20 homicides so far this year in the city of Shreveport at least 15 of those killings have been solved. Former Shreveport detective Rod Demery says solving more cases is the best way to keep crime down because people are less likely to carry out the crime if they know they will get caught.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Want to Know What Restaurant Will Replace Logan’s in Bossier?

I love seeing the signs that the Shreveport / Bossier City area is finally emerging from the pandemic. It's almost an allegory to spring itself to see new restaurants emerge from a pretty barren COVID-19 landscape. Some of our favorite eateries are finally getting the much needed traffic vital to their survival, but quite a few others didn't make it. Now, even some of those painful reminders of dinner spots from the before time are starting to show life once again.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
992
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy