Bossier Parish high school 2022 graduation schedule

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs kicked off Wednesday with 22 local teams aiming to get to the quarterfinal round. Schools are just two wins away from reaching the state tournament in Sulphur on April 29-30. No. 1 seeded Iowa defeated Pine Prairie 10-0 off 11 hits and behind the strong right arm of Arlee Darbonne who tossed a no hitter in the win. Down in the class 2A ranks the No. 6 DeQuincy came back after being down 4-0 early and rallied back to beat Pine in walk-off fashion 7-6.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO