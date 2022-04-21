ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

HPD Seeks Help Finding Missing Man

 2 days ago

Authorities seek the public’s help locating 23-year-old Joshua Waterman who was reported missing. He was last seen...

WSAV News 3

Police find missing autistic man safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police announced they found a missing autistic man safe Wednesday afternoon. Todd Benjamin, 26, was last seen March 24 in the 700 block of Bradford Court. That’s about a mile away from Memorial Stadium. According to the Chatham County Police Department, Benjamin was considered a vulnerable adult as he has the […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bradford quad bike death: Man jailed for life for murder

A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after chasing and ramming a quad bike with his car. Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man was seriously injured when Jordan Glover drove into the vehicle they were riding on in Bradford in June 2021. Bradford Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help finding subject; victimizing the elderly

Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the pictured subject wanted for questioning in an active theft by fraud investigation. The female subject is impersonating an Ochsner staff member and victimizing the elderly. The subject is fraudulently obtaining...
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA

