Focus On Fruit for 04/21/22

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A wet April is turning this dry year around. The California Data Exchange Center and Dept. of Water Resources report the mountains saw double the amount of precipitation in April than January, February and March combined. The month’s snowstorms sent skiers and snowboarders to the slopes just in time as ski resorts looked for a boost in business. The rush on the slopes finally came, albeit a bit late. “I haven’t skied since January,” said Wayne Sobon of San Francisco. “This is like a super treat to come back and do this today.” The snowstorms not only delighted skiers and snowboarders...

ECONOMY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO