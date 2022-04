The UM System Board of Curators is meeting in Rolla to discuss employee retirement pensions and other matters, but they are doing so without their longest-serving member. Curator Maurice Graham, who was appointed in 2015 and was one of only three Democrats on the nine-member board, has resigned for personal reasons. Chair Darryl Chatman announced the resignation Thursday during a regular board meeting at the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus.

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO