ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China committed to joining Zambia creditor committee, IMF's Georgieva says

By Rachel Savage, Jorgelina Do Rosario
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtAg5_0fGFJcpU00

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - China has committed to joining Zambia's creditor committee, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, amid complaints from Zambia's finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring.

People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said that China intended to co-chair the committee, two sources with knowledge of the International Monetary and Finance Committee meeting told Reuters.

Zambia became the first pandemic-era default in 2020 and is buckling under a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120% of GDP.

"We were very pleased to hear from Governor Yi Gang... a very specific commitment to join the creditor committee on Zambia and work expeditiously for debt resolution," said Georgieva at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings.

She added that he had also committed to the Common Framework debt restructuring process, launched by the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said at public events on Thursday that the debt restructuring process had "stalled" and that the Zambian team had "come here to complain".

An IMF spokesperson said that they did not have any more details of Yi's statement, noting that it was at a closed door meeting.

"This augurs well, for coordination, in resolving debt for various African countries," Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube tweeted of the Chinese position.

Ethiopia and Chad also signed up to the Common Framework more than a year ago and have yet to receive debt relief.

Kevin Daly at asset manager abrdn, who is part of the creditor committee of Eurobond holders involved in negotiating the debt restructuring, said IMF officials communicated on Thursday that Zambia's debt should be classed as at moderate risk of distress by the end of the proposed three-year IMF programme.

"That could imply some form of a larger than expected haircut," he said by phone on Friday, referring to a writedown on the value of the debt.

"But the reality is that the Chinese are not going to accept large haircuts either, so there's got to be give and take in this process."

Zambia agreed a staff level agreement with the IMF in December on a three-year $1.4 billion extended credit facility.

Zambian officials said that they would engage, or at least share information, with bondholders while Common Framework negotiations were underway, Daly said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a news conference on Thursday also called on China to join the debt restructuring process, along with other bilateral and private creditors.

"I've called on China to specifically for example participate right away in a meeting for Zambia, that wishes to undergo debt restructuring. And I am hopeful that China will agree to play a more constructive role," Yellen said.

China and Chinese entities held $5.78 billion of Zambia's debt at the end of 2021, according to the most recent Zambian government data.

Reporting by Rachel Savage and Jorgelina do Rosario; Additional reporting by Daniel Burns, David Lawder and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Alexandra Hudson, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
pymnts

Russia Turns to BRICS for Sanctions Relief in Payment Systems

As Russia is still under the thumb of Western sanctions, it’s called for the BRICS group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, Reuters writes. The sanctions have cut Russia off from the global system,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

G20 cannot function with Russia at the table, Canada says

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies cannot effectively function as long as Russia remains a member, Canada's finance minister said on Friday after a week of protests of Moscow's war in Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington. Discord over...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mthuli Ncube
Person
Janet Yellen
Reuters

Yellen tells Indonesian finance minister: 'No business-as-usual' for Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her counterpart from Indonesia that there will be no “business-as-usual” for Russia in the global economy given its invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday. Yellen told Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Debt Relief#Zimbabwe#People S Bank Of China#The Group Of 20#Zambian#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy