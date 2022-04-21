Test your knowledge at these Baton Rouge restaurants’ trivia nights

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.

