HARTFORD, Conn. — It has been an eyesore on Capitol Avenue for years, but that’s about to change. Just across the street from the Hartford Armory sits a three-story Victorian home built in 1890. The abandoned house is now being tended to by Hartford Habitat for Humanity, and the site is alive again with construction workers and planners bringing the house back to life.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO