10x Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky unpacks her entire Pro Swim Series season and training in this interview... 10-time Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky unpacks her entire Pro Swim season and training in this interview. Ledecky’s straight to the point, noting her training-hub change to Florida under coach Anthony Nesty and the shortened season. Per usual, she seems completely unfazed by anything. Looking ahead, U.S. World Trials is just another meet. I have a feeling she’s not going to be fully rested in Greensboro–but I have no confirmation on that.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO