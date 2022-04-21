ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Celeb fitness trainer says you can work out like ‘The Northman’

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity fitness trainer Magnus Lygdback got actor Alexander Skarsgaard in shape for his new movie “The Northman.”. “He’s a dream client,...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

How to Build a Better Treadmill Workout, According to a Celebrity Trainer

Personal trainer Harley Pasternak works with a slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Jessica Simpson, just to name a few. So when he shares workout tips on social media, it's worth taking note. Recently, the trainer revealed some of his go-to advice on Instagram about how to "intelligently" work out on a treadmill, and it's full of insider tips you'll want to keep in mind.
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

Here's How to Do Jennifer Garner's Full-Body Workout

ICYMI, one of Hollywood's most-loved actresses turned 50 recently. In honor of Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday on April 17 the actress' trainer, Beth Nicely, founder of The Limit, shared how she and the star workout to celebrate her birthday every year. "The tradition is that whatever age you're turning, we...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Celebrity Fitness#Actor#Cbs#Magnusmethod
Hello Magazine

The Queen's fitness secret: how her favourite hobby has kept her fit and well

At 96, The Queen has had a long and healthy life, with only a few minor illnesses during her 70-year reign. One hobby that could be responsible for keeping her at the peak of health is her dedication to horse riding, a hobby she's reportedly been partaking in since she was four years old and kept up well into her nineties, only stopping in late 2021 due to discomfort, according to The Sun.
WORLD
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
Concord News Journal

While waiting on the hospital bed to receive treatment, woman claimed she caught her doctor watching videos on YouTube learning how to treat her properly, then changed her mind

Since the pandemic began, many people had to skip their regular medical checkups because hospitals were focused on treating Covid-ill patients, something that was especially notable during the periodical waves when the number of positive cases was on the rise. In addition, many people had to postpone or even cancel surgeries and different kinds of treatments due to the same reasons eventually resulting with people thinking the overall medical care quality has declined.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SHAPE

Carrie Underwood's Leg Workout Is No Joke — Here's How to Do It

ICYMI, Carrie Underwood has been showing off her serious leg muscles lately. The singer recently performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and the CMT awards, where her physical strength took center stage almost as much as her vocals did. If you haven't seen her acrobatic CMT performance yet, clear your schedule and prepare to be amazed.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy