ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Misen’s bestselling premium cookware is 20% off right now

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Direct-to-consumer brand Misen offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality cookware without the hiked-up prices you’re used to. Thanks to premium tireless product development and premium materials, Misen’s cookware promises an enhanced cooking experience for novice home cooks and professional chefs...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Jarred Tomato Paste, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Some will argue that tomatoes make some of the best toppings out there. Whether you're slicing a whole tomato to put on a sandwich, cutting up baby tomatoes to put in a salad, or topping a pasta dish with tomato sauce, there are many ways to get your fill of tomatoes. Tomato paste is another method of adding the fresh, juicy flavor of tomato to a meal in a smoother, more sauce-like form. Tomato paste is essentially tomatoes that have been cooked down until they're in paste form. They have had all of the skin and seeds removed before being condensed.
RECIPES
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

This Air Fryer Sits Low for Even Cooking and It's 50% off Right Now

I love my 2-quart air fryer, but I often wish I could jam a few more chicken thighs or handfuls of french fries in there at once. If you're searching for one of these trendy countertop cookers, there's a slick-looking 5-quart PowerXL Slimline model on sale for $60 at Target. That's 50% cheaper than the normal price and a good deal on a full-sized air fryer with enough capacity to cook for four or five people.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

7 Best Vegan Marshmallow Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ah, marshmallows. Those powdery puffs of sweet, chewy magic. They're an integral part of our childhood memories and our adulthood nostalgia. They make their way into our lives in the form of s'mores, cereal treats, and as toppings for hot cocoa and sweet potatoes at holiday time. Not everyone who loves marshmallows is able to indulge, however. The formula for marshmallows includes gelatin, which is what makes these gooey confections squishy and sticky, as well as providing stability for long shelf life. But Gelatin is an animal by-product derived from the bones and connective tissue of cows and pigs, which makes marshmallows a no-no for vegans, Surely, there's a solution out there that can help non-animal eaters revel in the smooshy, sugary goodness ...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookware#Design#Cooking#Food Drink
Mashed

Popular Chocolate Chip Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chocolate is one of life's great foods. If it weren't, Americans wouldn't consume 2.8 billion pounds of the stuff annually (via the Chocolate Store), the equivalent of 11 pounds of chocolate per person every year. When you take chocolate and make it into tiny, bite-sized morsels, even better. We're obsessed with the intersection of tiny cute things and chocolate; the combination is impossible to refuse. It's no wonder, then, that chocolate chip cookies are so popular in America.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO BAKE RASPBERRY MARSHMALLOW PIE

No Bake Raspberry Marshmallow Pie made with 5 ingredients in less than 5 minutes. This no bake dessert is so easy to make!. My favorite recipes are those that only require a few ingredients and only take a few minutes to make, yet still taste delicious. This is one of those. You can serve either refrigerated or frozen…either way it is delicious! With this raspberry fluff pie on hand, you’ll always have the perfect summer dessert to share with others. It goes great with practically any occasion!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
Salon

How to make better powdered sugar frosting and icing

Baking expert Alice Medrich is the person to ask about everything from skipping sugar in lemon curd to saving over-whipped cream. This time, she's sharing her best tips on powdered sugar frosting and icing, so your cakes and cookies can look and feel their very best. If you're going to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Chick-fil-A hopes its newest drink takes you to cloud nine

Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show. According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million...
RESTAURANTS
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
Food52

Our Easiest Dessert Recipes Only Need 5 Ingredients (or Fewer)

When it comes to dessert recipes, it’s all too easy for ingredient lists to become very long, very fast. Most of the time, they can’t help themselves. Take this yellow layer cake with chocolate frosting for instance. There are a dozen ingredients—and most of those are non-negotiable: flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, vanilla…
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Chicken and Biscuits Casserole

This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
146K+
Post
786M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy