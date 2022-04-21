Misen’s bestselling premium cookware is 20% off right now
CNN
3 days ago
Direct-to-consumer brand Misen offers thoughtfully designed, high-quality cookware without the hiked-up prices you’re used to. Thanks to premium tireless product development and premium materials, Misen’s cookware promises an enhanced cooking experience for novice home cooks and professional chefs...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Some will argue that tomatoes make some of the best toppings out there. Whether you're slicing a whole tomato to put on a sandwich, cutting up baby tomatoes to put in a salad, or topping a pasta dish with tomato sauce, there are many ways to get your fill of tomatoes. Tomato paste is another method of adding the fresh, juicy flavor of tomato to a meal in a smoother, more sauce-like form. Tomato paste is essentially tomatoes that have been cooked down until they're in paste form. They have had all of the skin and seeds removed before being condensed.
Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
I love my 2-quart air fryer, but I often wish I could jam a few more chicken thighs or handfuls of french fries in there at once. If you're searching for one of these trendy countertop cookers, there's a slick-looking 5-quart PowerXL Slimline model on sale for $60 at Target. That's 50% cheaper than the normal price and a good deal on a full-sized air fryer with enough capacity to cook for four or five people.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ah, marshmallows. Those powdery puffs of sweet, chewy magic. They're an integral part of our childhood memories and our adulthood nostalgia. They make their way into our lives in the form of s'mores, cereal treats, and as toppings for hot cocoa and sweet potatoes at holiday time. Not everyone who loves marshmallows is able to indulge, however. The formula for marshmallows includes gelatin, which is what makes these gooey confections squishy and sticky, as well as providing stability for long shelf life. But Gelatin is an animal by-product derived from the bones and connective tissue of cows and pigs, which makes marshmallows a no-no for vegans, Surely, there's a solution out there that can help non-animal eaters revel in the smooshy, sugary goodness ...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chocolate is one of life's great foods. If it weren't, Americans wouldn't consume 2.8 billion pounds of the stuff annually (via the Chocolate Store), the equivalent of 11 pounds of chocolate per person every year. When you take chocolate and make it into tiny, bite-sized morsels, even better. We're obsessed with the intersection of tiny cute things and chocolate; the combination is impossible to refuse. It's no wonder, then, that chocolate chip cookies are so popular in America.
Ground beef is an economical and delicious option for families, especially with beef prices rising. This easy potato and ground beef casserole recipe has just five ingredients and is super simple to make. It's creamy, cheesy and filling, and can easily be frozen to eat later. You could add chopped...
When attending the get-together after a funeral in many areas of the country, you are sure to see a casserole dish of funeral potatoes on the table. This easy potato casserole recipe is a classic. Forget the name, this creamy hash brown casserole recipe is a comforting side dish even...
No Bake Raspberry Marshmallow Pie made with 5 ingredients in less than 5 minutes. This no bake dessert is so easy to make!. My favorite recipes are those that only require a few ingredients and only take a few minutes to make, yet still taste delicious. This is one of those. You can serve either refrigerated or frozen…either way it is delicious! With this raspberry fluff pie on hand, you’ll always have the perfect summer dessert to share with others. It goes great with practically any occasion!
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
Baking expert Alice Medrich is the person to ask about everything from skipping sugar in lemon curd to saving over-whipped cream. This time, she's sharing her best tips on powdered sugar frosting and icing, so your cakes and cookies can look and feel their very best. If you're going to...
IF YOUR nails are constantly snapping and breaking, you're not alone. Of course, you could go down the fake nail route. But they can be pretty pricey and leave your nails weaker than they were to begin with. Luckily, this nail pro shared her genius trick to grow your natural...
Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
No-bake desserts take some of the guesswork out of baking. This easy no-bake coconut cream pie recipe uses a homemade cookie crust, but you could just as easily prepare it in a premade pie crust or even a traditional pie crust. It's your call. Be sure to plan ahead so...
Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show. According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million...
My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
A PROFESSIONAL chef is revealing which $3.59 Lidl staple enhances her kitchen concoctions. Tori Hazelett shared some of her other favorite items to purchase at Lidl and why. The professional chef, writing for Insider, called out one particular item from the Lidl baking aisle that enhances many more dishes than you may think.
When it comes to dessert recipes, it’s all too easy for ingredient lists to become very long, very fast. Most of the time, they can’t help themselves. Take this yellow layer cake with chocolate frosting for instance. There are a dozen ingredients—and most of those are non-negotiable: flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, vanilla…
This Chicken and Biscuits Casserole is so easy to make, uses simple ingredients and can be made quickly. A family favorite dinner recipe!. Is there anything more comforting than a casserole? I love to make casseroles because they are so simple to throw together and so easy to serve. One of my favorite meals to make is this chicken and biscuits casserole. It uses simple ingredients but it packs a lot of flavor! The biscuits and chicken are all cooked and simmered in a creamy gravy. This is one that your whole family will love!
A COSTCO super fan is recommending the best bakery treats that the grocery store chain has to offer. As one of the largest membership-based stores, Costco is known for its affordable prices on bulk-sized food items. "But one sector of the business that is often and surprisingly overlooked from a...
LONG gone are days when your clothes came out of the dryer damp after a full one-hour cycle. If this is something you deal with regularly, the screen might not be catching all the lint and you'll need to deep clean your dryer. And there's a tool just for that.
Comments / 0