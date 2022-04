Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. If you recently adopted a dog from a shelter, you may notice signs of trust issues in the dog. You may notice how your new dog is very tentative when taking food from your hands. Maybe he startles as soon as you move. If this is the very first day this new dog has been welcomed into your home, chances are that things will get better as the days go by. Truth is, many dogs do not do well with change. Being exposed to new sounds, new smells, and new people takes an adjustment period. Those who work with shelter dogs are familiar with the term "honeymoon period," which is used to depict the initial subdued behavior seen in recently adopted dogs. After a few days, these dogs may open up more and manifest their true colors.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO