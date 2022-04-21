ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Kruisin’ For A Kause Thrills On Lake Havasu

riverscenemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesert Storm week kicked off Wednesday morning with Kruisin’ For a Kause in the Bridgewater Channel in Lake Havasu. Boat operators took those with disabilities from RISE, Milemarkers and New Horizons out on the lake in performance boats. Kruisin’...

riverscenemagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
12 News

Government Prairie Fire erupts west of Flagstaff

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — As Arizona firefighters continue to battle wildfires racing across the state, a new fire has started in Northern Arizona. The 5-acre Government Prairie Fire started Tuesday evening on private property and is burning near Brannigan Park and Government Prairie roads just west of Flagstaff. Coconino...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Cars
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona wildfire triples in size as thousands flee their homes

A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Thrills#New Horizons#Parade#Vehicles
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC7 Los Angeles

Wildfires scorching the West could explode due to heavy winds

A wildfire inferno is setting up in multiple states as dangerous fire conditions threaten to spread the fires even further. At least 14 fires are currently burning through Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma. North of Flagstaff, Arizona, where the Tunnel Fire has been scorching through communities after sparking...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Weather Channel

Wildfire Near Flagstaff, Arizona, Burns Structures, Forces Hundreds to Flee

The fire northeast of Flagstaff was being fueled by high winds. An estimated 700 homes were under evacuation orders. A portion of US Highway 89 was closed. Structures burned and hundreds of homes were under evacuation orders as a fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry, windy weather grew near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
AZFamily

Things to do around the Valley this weekend

Rolling Rack Boutique specializes in graphic Ts and accessories, describing itself as the place "where sweet meets street." Stylist Risa Kostis outfits you in "Succession" style. Farm Store at Mesa's Steadfast Farm runs on honor system. Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST. |. The Farm Store is self-serve...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

U.S. 93 closed for several hours due to Hackberry Fire burning in area

WICKENBURG, AZ — A large portion of the U.S. 93 was closed for several hour due to a new wildfire, originally named the Hackberry Fire and renamed to the Fig Spring Fire, that was burning in the area, according to officials. Arizona State Forestry Service reported that the forward...
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

National Guard pilot, family loses home in Tunnel Fire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — “This is my home; these are my friends. This is my family,” says Trevor Cooper. Flagstaff, Arizona. It's where Cooper has called home since high school. "Selfless,” says Jennifer Brown. “He has been in the military ever since I've known him, he's done multiple tours."
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy