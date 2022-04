A Palm Beach County judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing a Jupiter restaurant owned by golfing great Tiger Woods of causing the 2018 alcohol-fueled death of a 24-year-old bartender. According to The Palm Beach Post, in a decision that is being challenged by a lawyer for the grieving parents of Nicholas Immesberger, Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg-Feuer ruled that The Woods Jupiter can’t be held responsible for the single-car rollover crash that claimed the life of the young man who struggled with alcohol.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO