CJ McCollum on Devin Booker missing multiple games: A wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy one

Christian Clark: CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.”

Gerald Bourguet

Suns relying on “experience in the uncomfortable” with Devin Booker’s timeline for a return unclear – https://t.co/w9mZN75kwb via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/N5igdkPZ6M – 8:02 PM

Eddie Sefko

Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM

Duane Rankin

Devin Booker out Suns-Pelicans Game 3 with right hamstring strain, could miss rest of first round series https://t.co/EvoUNgsm90 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/5fKjOn6i83 – 6:37 PM

Adam Wexler

How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?

Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM

Duane Rankin

Landry Shamet started 14 games.

Seems logical to start GM 3, but sat GM 1. Left foot sprain last week.

Played GM 2 when Devin Booker got hurt.

How about this GM 3?

Chris Paul

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton

Didn’t start a game together this season. #Suns – 6:20 PM

Kellan Olson

Lone addition to the Suns’ injury report is Devin Booker (mild right hamstring strain) and he’s out. – 6:10 PM

Andrew Lopez

Suns officially listed Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) as OUT on their Game 3 injury report. – 5:45 PM

Allia LaForce

I loved this quote from

Head Coach Monty Williams:“There is never comfort when you dont have all of your guys. But there is experience in the uncomfortable…No there is no comfort in not having Book on the floor.”

@NBAonTNT – 5:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet

On Devin Booker’s timetable for a return, the Suns’ “experience in the uncomfortable” and more from Thursday’s practice in New Orleans: https://t.co/w9mZN75kwb pic.twitter.com/9Rg36E8Wc9 – 4:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum, Willie Green both describe #NBA No. 1 overall seed Suns as “dangerous” even if they have to play without All-Star guard Devin Booker due to injury. Thursday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance: https://t.co/epnXSz5ar2 pic.twitter.com/msyUdAQ5zq – 4:35 PM

Andrew Lopez

Suns coach Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t do anything on the floor at practice today.

“You just have to wait and see how he progresses over the next whatever many days. But it is a finicky injury.” pic.twitter.com/XjL6zQ7Jbs – 4:29 PM

Duane Rankin

Just landed in NOLA

Flight delay. Just getting info from Thursday’s practice.

Devin Booker (hamstring) rested and “didn’t do anything on the floor” in practice, said #Suns coach Monty Williams.

“We just have to wait and see how he progresses over the next whatever many days.” – 4:15 PM

Jim Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum pointed out that his 1st #NBA playoff start didn’t come until his 3rd season (2015 at Mem). He never played more than 8 minutes in playoff game prior to that. By comparison, #Pelicans rookies Jones, Murphy, Alvarado have already logged 76, 42 and 32 mins in Phx series – 4:14 PM

Jim Eichenhofer

Phoenix played a seven-game stretch in December without Devin Booker due to injury and went 5-2. Suns had eight players appear in every game and average double-digit scoring (Ayton 19.4, Johnson 14.6, Paul 14.3, Payne 12.9, McGee 12.0, Bridges 11.4, Crowder 11.1, Shamet 10.4) – 4:09 PM

Vincent Goodwill

With Devin Booker out, are the Suns in trouble? I think they should still win this series. @Chris Haynes thinks they’re in danger pic.twitter.com/6ghirpQCwm – 4:06 PM

Allia LaForce

Devin Booker strained his left hamstring in December and missed 16 days. Sense of urgency different for playoffs vs regular season, but 16 days was his last length of recovery. The team has NOT a given a time table for return. @NBAonTNT @NBATV – 3:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet

That’s our leading scorer, a guy we thought should’ve been MVP of the league this year. So without him, I think a lot of guys probably think you gotta do more, but we just gotta sort of do more together.” – Chris Paul on playing without Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/gPCCBoLXDV – 3:23 PM

Gerald Bourguet

Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t take part in anything in practice (obviously) but he is here. Asked about the report of a 2-3 week timetable and the Suns’ familiarity with playing without guys, and here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/SdDLcqKGjD – 3:15 PM

Christian Clark

CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.” – 2:42 PM

Emiliano Carchia

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks

sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 2:22 PM

Kurt Helin

Booker reportedly has Grade 1 hamstring strain, could miss 2-3 weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/boo… – 2:05 PM

Vivek Jacob

These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM

Kellan Olson

I think Devin Booker is clearly the most important player on the Suns. I also think the panic that we’ve got suddenly a real series on our hands is bordering on Chris Paul slander. – 1:52 PM

Duane Rankin

Report: #Suns All-Star Devin Booker could be sidelined 2-3 weeks with right hamstring strain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet

Bummer for Devin Booker and the Suns if 2-3 weeks is indeed the timetable for a return, but this group still has more than enough to win this series. Defense has to be better and guys have to step up as they’ve done all season – 1:42 PM

CBS NBA

Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 1:41 PM

Salman Ali

The suns are good enough to get past the Pelicans without Booker, but they’ll need him against the Mavs (or Jazz). – 1:39 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @Brian Windhorst reports: es.pn/3vBU2KE – 1:31 PM

Jim Eichenhofer

Basketball fans everywhere are getting more familiar with #Pelicans during 2022 #NBA playoffs. ICYMI our recent profiles on New Orleans players. Ingram: https://t.co/Mz1RVvM4D9 McCollum: https://t.co/6EuahacPRx Hayes: https://t.co/jM2GlBQH5f Nance: https://t.co/wid0fSZYqO pic.twitter.com/LIGScNpi2o – 10:13 AM

Eric Woodyard

Duane Rankin

Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?

If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?

Duane Rankin

#Suns Playoff Pulse: Devin Booker injury, tied 1-1, should Pelicans worry Phoenix? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin

Devin Booker (hamstring) made trip to New Orleans. #Suns #Pelicans – 8:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet

After Devin Booker’s hamstring injury, Suns face latest test of adversity – https://t.co/hD8uPI3iJy via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYISWUD3yL – 8:02 PM

Keith Smith

youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM

Duane Rankin

MRI confirms Devin Booker has mild right hamstring strain, most likely out #Suns-#Pelicans Game 3 and 4 https://t.co/4WWwnNz3wi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/OFDDBBCy4E – 6:08 PM

NBA Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)

🔘 Pelicans (12:58)

🔘 Thunder (20:21)

🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)

🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)

🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)

🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)

🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7

FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYKiAHdJ75 – 5:55 PM

Kevin Pelton

Took a look at the impact of Devin Booker’s hamstring strain: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 5:31 PM

Duane Rankin

Devin Booker missed 7 games with left hamstring strain in December.

#Suns went 5-2, but I’m looking at three different numbers.

30. 19. 3

Booker hurt left hamstring Nov. 30 vs. Warriors.

Returned Dec. 19 vs. Hornets.

That’s nearly 3 weeks. So I expect him out Game 3 and 4. – 5:02 PM

🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker

🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves

🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?

‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @RohanNadkarni: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM

Kevin O'Connor

New pod with @RohanNadkarni on if the Pelicans can beat the Suns without Devin Booker, the Grizzlies bouncing back to beat the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler’s huge night for the Heat, and much more around the NBA playoffs: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM

Jeff Stotts

Re: Devin Booker: The term mild suggests a low grade strain. He has a history of hamstring strains having previously missed time w/ issues on each leg. The left has been historically more problematic but he missed 2 games during the 2018-19 season w/ right hamstring tightness. – 3:28 PM

Duane Rankin

Official: MRI reveals Devin Booker mild right hamstring strain. No timetable for his return and update “will be provided as appropriate.” #Suns – 3:19 PM

Kurt Helin

Suns confirm Devin Booker has hamstring strain, reportedly could miss games 3, 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/sun… – 3:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet

On what we know about Devin Booker’s hamstring injury so far, the Suns’ latest test of adversity and why it’s not time to panic just yet: bit.ly/3KUy4c9 – 3:09 PM

JD Shaw

NBA’s best from April 19:

– J. Butler: 45 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast

– B. Ingram: 37 pts, 11 reb, 9 ast

– D. Booker: 31 pts, 12-19 fg, 25 min

– Bog. Bogdanovic: 29 pts, 4 reb, 12-18 fg

– J. Morant: 23 pts, 9 reb, 10 ast

– C. McCollum: 23 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast

– C. Paul: 17 pts, 14 ast, 0 to – 12:09 PM

CJ McCollum

Heading back to Nola #WBD pic.twitter.com/FCpkbyiZwG – 11:59 AM

Tom Ziller

That C.J. McCollum trade (a heist!) might have completely altered the Pelicans’ future. On the Pels after their mammoth win in Phoenix: ziller.substack.com/p/lets-talk-ab… – 9:05 AM

Scott Kushner

The Pelicans outscored Phoenix by 18 points during Brandon Ingram’s 39 minutes in Game 2.

The next closest was CJ McCollum at +11. – 7:48 AM

Will Guillory

CJ McCollum on Game 3 in New Orleans:

“They gonna show out when we get back to the crib, baby. I already know. I played there before. I know what type of time they’ll be on when we go back home. I’m looking forward to not being in enemy territory.” – 2:36 AM

Will Guillory

CJ McCollum on Jaxson’s night:

“He’s got a tough responsibility as a young guy in the league that has to guard a Devin Booker or have to switch onto a CP. … He’s learning, he’s adapting and I’m proud of the growth he showed tonight in a tough environment.” – 2:21 AM

Andrew Lopez

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum scored/assisted on 56 of the Pelicans’ 69 points in the 2nd half. – 12:58 AM

Matt Williams

6 of the 7 Pelicans to play in the 4th quarter were not on the team last season:

CJ McCollum (acquired in season)

Larry Nance Jr. (acquired in season)

Jonas Valanciunas (acquired before season)

Jose Alvarado (rookie)

Herbert Jones (rookie)

Trey Murphy III (rookie)

Brandon Ingram – 12:54 AM

Oleh Kosel

CJ McCollum to Jen Hale on Brandon Ingram’s spectacular game of 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 threes:

“No one has an answer for him when he gets to his spots, when he’s locked in, when he’s confident. No one has an answer for him.” – 12:34 AM

StatMuse

Series tied 1-1.

Brandon Ingram: 37/11/9

CJ McCollum: 23/8/9

They combined for 15 points on 5-7 shooting in the last 5 minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/vrF19BsOaV – 12:31 AM

Will Guillory

Final: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Ingram 37 pts (26 in 2nd half), 11 rebs & 9 assts

McCollum 23 pts, 8 rebs & 9 assts

Jones 14 pts

BI has an all-time game as Suns lose Booker in the 2nd half. Pels tie the series at 1-1. Do you think people are going to be excited at SKC on Friday? – 12:29 AM

Duane Rankin

#Pelicans are hitting monster shots.

CJ McCollum 3.

#Suns hitting answers.

Cam Johnson 3

But Pelicans keep hitting monster shots.

Ingram 3.

Timeout #Suns down 115-108 with 3:17 left in the game. – 12:16 AM

Nate Duncan

NOP gets Bridges on the blind pig action trying to deny, McCollum cuts back off JV for the open 3. – 12:16 AM

Will Guillory

Two massive buckets by CJ McCollum on back-to-back possessions. Pels take a 7-point lead. – 12:15 AM

Oleh Kosel

Pelicans dodge a terrible inbounds pass and CJ McCollum drills his fifth 3-pointer of the game. Pelicans up 102-98 with 6:12 remaining. – 12:12 AM

Will Guillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 90, Suns 83

Ingram 25 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts

McCollum 15 pts, 8 rebs & 6 assts

Nance 11 pts

Pels outscored the Suns 34-22 in the 3rd and Booker is in the locker room with an apparent injury. Huge opportunity coming here for the Pels in the 4th. – 11:58 PM

Dan Favale

still can’t believe the pelicans got larry nance jr. as part of the cj mccollum. such an under-the-radar home run at the time. – 11:55 PM

Will Guillory

End of the 1st half: Suns 61, Pels 56

McCollum 15 pts

Ingram 11 pts

Valanciunas 6 pts & 9 rebs

Devin Booker (31 pts) went insane in the half, but the Pels are still within striking distance. They just need to keep getting good looks for BI & CJ (and hope Book comes to Earth) – 11:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet

Halftime: PHX 61, NOP 56

Booker: 31 Pts, 12-18 FG, 7-10 3P

Bridges: 10 Pts, 3-4 FG

Ayton: 4 Pts, 5 Reb

McCollum: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4-11 FG – 11:10 PM

Will Guillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Suns 28

Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts

McCollum 7 pts & 4 rebs

Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs

Booker 16 pts (6-10 FG) – 10:37 PM

Oleh Kosel

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are cooking early. BI is attacking hard ad CJ is burning the Suns from 3-point range.

Pelicans grab their first lead of game 2 at 13-11. – 10:18 PM

Duane Rankin

C.J. McCollum back-to-backs, Booker answers with 3.

#Suns up 14-13. – 10:18 PM

Kellan Olson

McCollum on Paul. Jones on Booker. – 10:12 PM

Will Guillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas – 9:26 PM

Christian Clark

Pels sticking with the same starting 5 as expected:

CJ McCollum

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas – 9:23 PM

still laugh when the CJ McCollum lookalike on the wingstop commercial tells ole boy “you look like a boneless guy to me” and I’m not sure why 😂 – 7:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet

CJ McCollum realizing he’s gotta deal with an even more motivated Mikal Bridges in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/X7mIIceAo8 – 7:13 PM

Mike Richman

Not a lot has gone right in Blazers land recently, but the Lakers going 7-20 after Portland traded CJ McCollum to the Pelicans is one of the *maaaaany* things that absolutely did not work out in the Blazers favor. – 5:44 PM

Duane Rankin: OFFICIAL: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 3 at #Pelicans. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 21, 2022

Allia LaForce: Monty Williams told me Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in game 2, did not do anything on the court today. He is resting now. There is no time table the team has set for his return, despite reports. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @NBATV -via Twitter @ALaForce / April 21, 2022

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022